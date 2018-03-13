Trump, Tillerson'u görevden aldı!

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump tarafından görevden alındı. Yerine ise CIA Direktörü Mike Pompeo'yi atandı.

Şubat 2017'de CIA Direktör Yardımcılığı görevine atanan Gina Haspel ise CIA'in yeni direktörü olacağı ve CIA'nın başına gelen ilk kadın olacağı belirtildi.

İlk defa The Washington Post'un duyurduğu haberi, ABD Başkanı Donald Trump Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamayla doğruladı.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!