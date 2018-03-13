Trump, Tillerson'u görevden aldı!

ABD Başkanı Trump, Tillerson'ı görevden alarak yerine CIA Direktörü Mike Pompeo'yi atadı.

Güncellenme 13 Mart 2018 14:58

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump tarafından görevden alındı. Yerine ise CIA Direktörü Mike Pompeo'yi atandı.

Şubat 2017'de CIA Direktör Yardımcılığı görevine atanan Gina Haspel ise CIA'in yeni direktörü olacağı ve CIA'nın başına gelen ilk kadın olacağı belirtildi.

İlk defa The Washington Post'un duyurduğu haberi, ABD Başkanı Donald Trump Twitter hesabından yaptığı açıklamayla doğruladı.

